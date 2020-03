This content was published on March 26, 2020 1:06 PM

FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing a protection suit tells a woman that she can enter a container of Medbase medical center, used for tests on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a square in Winterthur, Switzerland March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has 10,714 confirmed coronavirus infections and 161 people have died of the disease, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday.

The numbers were up to date as of 0715 GMT, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)

