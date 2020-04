This content was published on April 2, 2020 12:19 PM

FILE PHOTO: A health worker takes a test from a person in a car at a drive-in test center for tests on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), next to the sign that reads: "Look ahead, don't turn head!", in Luzern, Switzerland March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 432, the country's public health agency said https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html on Thursday, from 378 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests increased to 18,267 from 17,139, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018