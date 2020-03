This content was published on March 24, 2020 12:44 PM

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases in Switzerland of infections with the new coronavirus has risen to 8,836 people by midday on Tuesday from the 8,060 reported on Monday, the Federal Office of Public Health said.

The number of deaths rose to 86 from 66.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

