This content was published on April 8, 2020 11:44 AM

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 705 people, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 641 people on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests for the disease also increased to 22,789 from 22,242 on Tuesday, it said.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

