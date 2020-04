This content was published on April 15, 2020 12:10 PM

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 973, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 900 people on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 26,336 from 25,834 on Tuesday, it said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

