This content was published on March 30, 2020 11:37 AM

FILE PHOTO: A health worker takes a test from a person in a car at a drive-in test center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Luzern, Switzerland March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 295 people, the country's public health bureau said on Monday, rising from 257 people on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 15,475 from 14,336 on Sunday, it said. The government is due to give an update later on Monday on the epidemic situation.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018