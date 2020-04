This content was published on April 18, 2020 12:52 PM

FILE PHOTO: Ambulances are pictured in front of a temporary space for patients at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 31, 2020. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,111 people, the country's public health agency said on Saturday, rising from 1,059 a day earlier.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,404, the agency said, up from 27,078.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes