This content was published on April 5, 2020 11:11 AM

Police officers patrol to control social distancing in the Evaux park during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

VIENNA (Reuters) - Switzerland's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 19 to 559, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The number of people testing positive increased to 21,100 from 20,278 on Saturday, it said.

Switzerland has tested more than 158,000 people for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)

