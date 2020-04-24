ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,309, the country's public health agency said on Friday, rising from 1,268 people on Thursday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 28,677 from 28,496 on Thursday, it said. Switzerland is due to start the first phase of its relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions on April 27 with the reopening of hairdressers, florists, and garden centres.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters