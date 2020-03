This content was published on March 25, 2020 5:47 PM

A man waits in front of a container of Medbase medical center, used for tests on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a square in Winterthur, Switzerland March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The death toll in Switzerland from coronavirus infections has increased to 103, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

The number of dead was up from the 90 reported on Tuesday, the Federal Office of Public Health said. Total confirmed cases also increased to 9,765, it said, from just under 9,000 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by John Revill)

