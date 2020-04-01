ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus has reached 378, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 373 people a day earlier as Switzerland prepares additional measures to mitigate the epidemic's economic hit.

The number of positive tests also increased to 17,139 from 16,176 on Tuesday, the ministry added.

The Swiss government is preparing to expand an emergency liquidity programme for coronavirus-hit businesses, as banks have already handed out more than half of the 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.70 billion) set aside for state-backed loans.

(Reporting by John Revill and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)

