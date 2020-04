This content was published on April 3, 2020 11:47 AM

A bottle of hand sanitiser is pictured in sealed off tent during a media presentation of the safety checks at the Chene Medical Centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Thierrens, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 484, the country's public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 432 people on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive for infections also increased to 19,303 from 18,267 on Thursday, it said.

(Reporting by John Revill)

