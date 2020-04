This content was published on April 9, 2020 11:46 AM

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 756, the country's public health agency said on Thursday, rising from 705 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 23,574 people from 22,789 the day before, it said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

