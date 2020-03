This content was published on March 8, 2020 2:39 PM

ZURICH (Reuters) - A patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in hospital in Liestal, authorities in the Swiss canton of Basel-Land said on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to two.

National health authorities have put the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 281 as of midday on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michael Shields;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

