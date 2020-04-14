ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland faces shortages of medicine including painkillers needed to treat coronavirus patients in the country's intensive care units, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, as the country competes with others on the international market to buy more drugs.

"There are real bottlenecks for essential medicines in intensive care...There has been some easing of the situation, but in the long term it's a huge problem," said Patrick Mathys, head of the Swiss federal health ministry's crisis resolution team. "We're trying as much as we can to buy more on the international market, but you can imagine, just like protective masks, these medicines are in demand."

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters