ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's government extended the nation's anti-coronavirus restrictions for another week to April 26, but said a gradual loosening of measures that now include border controls, school closures and bans on gatherings would begin this month.

"For the successful phaseout of the measures, certain requirements must be fulfilled," the government said in a statement on Wednesday, adding criteria it was considering in introducing the easing included the number of new infections, hospitalisations and the death rate.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018