This content was published on May 20, 2019 4:16 PM

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has named Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba as prime minister, his spokesman said in a statement on national television on Monday.

Ilukamba was previously the head of Congo's national railway company, known as the SNCC. He was also Finance minister under former President Mobutu Sese Seko.

(Reporting By Stanis Bujakera, Writing by Edward McAllister, Editing by William Maclean)

