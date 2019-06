This content was published on June 2, 2019 2:00 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defence have confronted "enemy targets" in southern Damascus countryside, state media said early on Sunday.

It did not provide details about the nature of these targets.

(Reporting By Ali Abdelaty; editing by Diane Craft)

