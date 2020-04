This content was published on April 27, 2020 3:23 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences early on Monday intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital of Damascus, the state news agency SANA reported.

SANA added that the air defense system had intercepted "Israeli aggression" coming from Lebanese airspace, and had downed some rockets before reaching their targets.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

