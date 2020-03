This content was published on March 31, 2020 7:08 PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian air defences have intercepted "hostile targets" over the city of Homs, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

State television said the air defence system had downed Israeli missiles. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht)

