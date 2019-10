This content was published on October 15, 2019 10:00 AM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government troops have deployed inside the northern city of Manbij, Syria's Ikhbariya state TV said on Tuesday.

The broadcast showed what it said were residents of Manbij celebrating the arrival of government troops.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram