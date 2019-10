This content was published on October 16, 2019 10:57 AM

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters walk together in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Syrian army has taken control of military bases in northeast Syria that were abandoned by U.S. forces, Russian state TV reported on Wednesday.

President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed U.S. calls for a ceasefire in northeast Syria despite Russia ratcheting up international pressure on Ankara over its "unacceptable" week-long military operation against Kurdish-led forces.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

