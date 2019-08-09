FILE PHOTO: Gennady Gatilov, the newly appointed ambassador of Russia to the U.N. office, attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia hopes that an agreement can be reached soon under U.N. auspices on forming Syria's new constitutional committee and that it can convene in Geneva as early as September, Moscow's ambassador Gennady Gatilov said on Friday.

Gatilov, speaking at a Geneva news briefing, said that he expected U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen to announce agreement on the composition of the body soon after the conclusion of negotiations between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Asked whether the body might convene by year-end, Gatilov replied: "Even earlier, hopefully in September."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

