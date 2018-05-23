External Content

Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al Mekdad speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki - RC17E7EAE2F0 (reuters_tickers)

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that the army could head north or south after crushing militants in a string of enclaves around the capital, according to al-Mayadeen TV. "After ending the direct terrorist danger to Damascus, the door is open to heading north or south," the pro-Syrian government channel cited Faisal Mekdad as saying. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

