This content was published on October 15, 2019 10:29 AM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 275,000 people have been displaced because of a Turkish offensive that began last week in northeast Syria, the region's Kurdish-led authority said on Tuesday.

That number includes more than 70,000 children, it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Writing by Eric Knecht)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram