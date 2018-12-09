Syrian news agency removes report of Damascus air attack

This content was published on December 9, 2018 9:57 PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) issued a report on Sunday saying Syrian air defences had intercepted enemy targets around Damascus international airport, but later in the day said the attack had not happened.

"Our air defences intercepted enemy aerial targets in the vicinity of Damascus international airport in southern Damascus," SANA said in its initial report.

The agency later removed the report from its website. Later still, it quoted a source at the Damascus international airport as saying "there was no attack on the airport and the air traffic is normal".

The Syrian Observatory for Human rights, a UK-based war monitor, said however there had been firing near the airport.

"Several explosion sounds were heard in Damascus suburbs ... as air defences were launched" close to the airport, it said.

The Observatory said the nature of the targets was not clear.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Andrew Roche)

