This content was published on March 30, 2020 7:30 AM

A staff wears a face mask with a Taiwanese flag design, as protection due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a factory for non woven filter fabric used to make surgical face masks, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government on Monday announced two more coronavirus patients had died, bringing the total to five.

The government also announced eight new cases, giving the island an accumulated 306 cases, with 39 having recovered and been released from hospital or quarantine.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018