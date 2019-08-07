TAIPEI (Reuters) - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern coastal city of Yilan on Thursday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 22 km (13 miles). No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.6 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(Reporting by Yimoy Lee, editing by G Crosse)

