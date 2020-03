This content was published on March 21, 2020 7:45 AM

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, all imported, bring the total number of infected people to 153.

The self-ruled island announced on Wednesday that it was banning entry for most foreigners.

Anyone entering Taiwan must spend 14 days in home quarantine.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

