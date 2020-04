This content was published on April 19, 2020 7:34 AM

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government on Sunday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, 21 of whom had been on a Taiwanese navy mission to the Pacific island state of Palau last month.

The new cases bring Taiwan's total to 420, six of whom have died.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)

