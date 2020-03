This content was published on March 23, 2020 7:23 AM

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government announced 26 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number to 195.

All but one of the new cases was imported, in people with travel histories to the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Britain, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018