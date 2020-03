This content was published on March 24, 2020 7:25 AM

FILE PHOTO: People wait in a long line to buy face masks in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a pharmacy in Taipei, Taiwan, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government on Tuesday announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 215.

All new cases were imported, with the patients having travelled to countries including Britain, Ireland, Turkey and Indonesia, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

