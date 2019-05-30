This content was published on May 30, 2019 10:11 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Taliban official said on Thursday that decent progress had been made at talks with a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow but that there had been no breakthrough and that further talks would be needed, Russian news agencies reported.

The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year's presidential election amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

