This content was published on March 28, 2020 2:50 PM

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Taliban will refuse to negotiate with the team announced by the Afghan government, the militant group's spokesman said on Saturday, in a potential setback to the next steps of the U.S.-brokered peace process.

Spokesman Zabuhullah Mujahid said the group would not negotiate with the team as it was not selected in a way that included "all Afghan factions"

The Afghan government announced a team late on Thursday, which was later praised as "inclusive" by U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

