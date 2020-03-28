KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Taliban will refuse to negotiate with the team announced by the Afghan government, the militant group's spokesman said on Saturday, in a potential setback to the next steps of the U.S.-brokered peace process.

Spokesman Zabuhullah Mujahid said the group would not negotiate with the team as it was not selected in a way that included "all Afghan factions"

The Afghan government announced a team late on Thursday, which was later praised as "inclusive" by U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad and Abdul Qadir Sediqi; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Mark Potter)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters