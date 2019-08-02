ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - Contract negotiators between striking Alaska ferry boat workers and state officials have reached a tentative deal to end a 9-day-old walkout that has shut down the state Maritime Highway System, a federal mediator said on Friday.

About 420 members of the Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific (IBU) walked off the job on July 24, idling a ferry network that serves more than 30 coastal and island communities statewide. It was the first strike against the Alaska Maritime Highway System in 42 years.

(Reporting by Yereth Rosen; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters