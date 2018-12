This content was published on December 12, 2018 2:47 AM

Alvin Braziel appears in a booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 10, 2018. Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The state of Texas on Tuesday executed an inmate convicted of murdering a man and sexually assaulting his newlywed wife at a Dallas-area community college more than two decades ago.

Alvin Braziel, 43, was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m. local time, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was put to death by lethal injection in the state's death chamber in Huntsville.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

