This content was published on May 1, 2019 1:24 PM

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced on Wednesday that he had married his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, and named her Queen Suthida.

The announcement, carried in the Royal Gazette, came just before the official coronation of the king, 66, on May 4-6.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Robert Birsel)

