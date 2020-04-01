BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, said a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new figures brought the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 1,771 and 12 fatalities.

The two new deaths included a 79-year-old Thai man from a southern province who attended a wedding in Malaysia in early March and a 58-year-old businessman who returned from England last month, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat)

