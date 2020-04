This content was published on April 5, 2020 6:02 AM

A man wearing a protective mask walks on a bridge during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country's public health ministry said on Sunday.

The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

