This content was published on March 23, 2020 5:33 AM

A mother and her son, wearing protective face masks, are seen at a bus station after many workers crowded the terminal station to return to their cities after many activities have been closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Challinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday at a news conference.

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak while 52 patients have recovered and gone home while 668 are still being treated in hospitals.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018