This content was published on March 31, 2020 6:04 AM

FILE PHOTO - A health worker fumigates a street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 127 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, a health official said.

The latest number raise the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 cases and 10 deaths since the country's first case was reported in January.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat)

