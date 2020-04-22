This content was published on April 22, 2020 5:59 AM

Chinese students living in Thailand wear protective suits as a measure of protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they walk at the Suvarnabhumi Airport before boarding a repatriation flight, in Bangkok, Thailand April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases.

Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious.

"The lower numbers are a small success ... but we cannot let our guard down," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high-blood pressure as underlying diseases, said Taweesin.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanatand and Chayut Setboonsarng)

