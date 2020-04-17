BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported 28 new coronavirus cases and one more death, an 85-year-old woman who had other health complications.

Of the new cases, 16 were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and seven are awaiting investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,700 cases and 47 fatalities, while 1,689 patients have recovered and gone home.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

