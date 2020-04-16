This content was published on April 16, 2020 5:54 AM

A man wearing a face mask crosses Silom Road, which usually is crowded with tourists during a Songkran festival, after the government banned this festival amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported 29 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths, bringing it to a total of 2,672 cases and 46 fatalities since the outbreak there escalated in January.

Of the new cases, 14 patients were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and 10 that tested positive are awaiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand also reported that 1,593 patients have recovered and gone home.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Tom Hogue)

