BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday.

Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.

Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

