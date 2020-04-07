This content was published on April 7, 2020 6:19 AM

A woman wearing a protective face shield rides her bike during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 38 new coronavirus infections and the death of a 54-year-old man on Tuesday, a spokesman for a government agency said.

In addition to 16 new cases, including imported ones, there are 17 patients linked to previous cases and five people who tested positive but await investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak in January, Thailand's tally stands at 2,258 infections and 27 death. 824 patients have recovered and gone home.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

