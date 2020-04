This content was published on April 4, 2020 6:00 AM

A Thai police officer wearing a protective face mask is seen at a checkpoint, as Thailand imposes a nationwide night curfew from Friday April 3, to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 89 new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday.

The latest numbers from the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration took the total in the southeast Asian nation to 2,067. Twenty people have died.

