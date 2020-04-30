This content was published on April 30, 2020 5:50 AM

Staff, wearing protective masks, work at a market during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, taking its tally to 2,954 cases while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for four consecutive days.

Nearly 91% of patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 213 still in the hospital, according to Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat)

