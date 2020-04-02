This content was published on April 2, 2020 9:23 AM

A view of empty Ratchada Railway Night Market which usually is crowded with tourists is pictured following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is to announce a nationwide curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. starting Friday to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The curfew will have some exceptions, including for the transport of medical supplies, movement of people into quarantine, patients and travel of medical personnel, according to the statement shown to reporters.

"The prime minister will make the announcement this evening on national television around 6 p.m.," deputy spokeswoman deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek told Reuters when reached by telephone.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018