This content was published on June 2, 2019 3:35 AM

(Reuters) - Three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven wounded by Israeli rockets fired into Quneitra province, Syrian state media said on Sunday, citing a military source.

(Reporting By Ali Abdelatyl editing by Darren Schuettler)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram